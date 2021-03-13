Lavrov’s tour to Persian Gulf states was more than productive — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar were more than productive, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview on the Solovyev Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

"Let us describe it as a more than productive journey," Zakharova said.

"The conversations were not just protocol talk, those were real profound negotiations concerning bilateral relations, our approach and actions regarding international problems and regional affairs," she said, also describing the talks as "multi-format, multidimensional negotiations with huge plans for the future and a discussion on how to put them into practice."

Among other things, the sides discussed a wide range of issues in various spheres, including the situation in Syria, economic ties and cooperation in tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Lavrov’s visit to Persian Gulf countries took place on March 9-11.