Russia knows nothing about plan for Donbass announced by Zelensky — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia knows nothing about a peace settlement plan for Donbass, which, according to a statement by the office of Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky, was proposed by Berlin and Paris and adjusted in Kiev, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told the media on Wednesday.

"What kind of a peace plan is this? We know nothing about a peace plan France and Germany are said to have proposed. This is the first time I hear about it," Rudenko said in reply to a TASS request for a comment on the statement Zelensky’s office issued on Tuesday.

Earlier, mass media said the chief of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrei Yermak said that a concrete plan for a settlement in Donbass, proposed by Germany and France and adjusted by Ukraine, was on the negotiating table. He claimed that "this plan matches the spirit of the Minsk Accords."