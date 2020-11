MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We expect that the president’s video call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad will take place shortly," he said.

According to Peskov, the video conference will be partially open. He added that Putin was scheduled to hold a number of meetings later in the day.