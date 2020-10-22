Russia is not ‘meddling’ in cyber sphere, investigations confirm, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 22. /TASS/. Russia is not "meddling" in cyber sphere, this has been confirmed by numerous investigations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday in response to a question of one of the discussion participants from Washington about restoring the trust in the global cyberspace and the necessity of a "digital truce."
"You are talking about a truce but I don’t understand what truce. I think that it exists. You said that Russia is actively meddling. And I am saying that we are not meddling in anything. Moreover, all investigations that have been officially conducted in the US, including using such an institution as a special prosecutor, did not lead to anything, they resulted in the assertion of absence of proof of Russia’s interference," he said.