UN still has untapped productive potential, says Lavrov

He underlined that the UN is doing its basic mission despite criticism, which is often well justified

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The UN-centric world order formed after World War 2 still has untapped productive potential in upholding global balance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We believe that the UN-centric architecture that was created following the Second World War still has a lot of margin of safety and maintains untapped productive potential, primarily in what relates to upholding global balance between the leading world actors," he said.

Lavrov underlined that the UN is doing its basic mission despite criticism, which is often well justified. "It is thanks to the Un that the world saved itself from a catastrophic conflict between great powers. Of course, taking into account all its evident shortcomings, we should say that nothing created by hands and, even more so, minds of people is perfect. Despite its evident shortcomings, we see no alternative to the UN today," he explained.

Anti-Russian sentiments in EU impede normalization in Europe — Foreign Ministry
The EU countries should abolish attempts to conduct business with Russia from a position of supremacy, the Russian diplomats stated
Azerbaijani armed forces trying to take over Hadrut, says Armenian info center
At the talks held at Russia’s initiative in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed a ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time on October 10
Alrosa becomes largest diamond mining company in the world, says Putin
Alrosa expects to shortly negotiate procurement of raw diamonds to the State Precious Metals and Gems Depository with the Russian Finance Ministry
Lavrov says Turkey backed agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh reached in Moscow
The top diplomat stated that the format of negotiations would remain unchanged
Russia not losing hope to cooperate with US in cyber security field - Putin
The Russian leader noted that his call on Washington to resume cooperation in the cyber security area remained unanswered
Armenia to hand over war dead in presence of Red Cross representatives
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was ready to facilitate the handover
Azerbaijani prosecutors say five dead, 28 injured in missile attack on Ganja
A missile struck an apartment building in the city center
Russia gives up large-scale participation in US lunar orbiter project
In its current form, the Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway project is mostly needed to address US tasks, the chief of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos said
Belarusian opposition figurehead gives Minsk two weeks to meet demands
These include the incumbent president’s resignation, cessation of dispersals of protests and release of all arrested opposition figures
Baku reports Armenia’s rocket attack on Hadrut in Karabakh
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev announced on October 9 that the Azerbaijani army had captured the town of Hadrut and eight more settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine will be one of the best studied in the world, says RDIF
Kirill Dmitriev said that the vaccine trials will also take place in the United Arab Emirates
Kyrgyzstan’s new premier unveils plan to stabilize situation
Kyrgyzstan’s parliament approved Japarov as prime minister on October 10
Putin decrees creation of Security Council commission on protection from new infections
The commission will be chaired by the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council
Hainan and Xiaomi sign cooperation agreement
In 2018, the company held an IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Russia reports over 13,600 new coronavirus cases, highest rate since start of pandemic
Russia’s total case tally reached 1,298,718
Apple claims it has not requested blocking of Telegram channels on Belarus
Telegram founder Pavel Durov wrote in his official channel on Thursday that the company requested blocking three Telegram channels on Belarus
Putin says no friends in big politics
Earlier Russian President said that "there have been cases showing the deficit of humanity and, if you will, kindness in the relations at the official inter-State level"
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine can be widely used domestically by early November
According to the investor, the vaccine production will be primarily targeted at covering domestic demand
Press review: Will Lukashenko compromise and Berlin says pipeline gas safer than LNG
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 13
Potential Nord Stream 2 pipelayer stopped off the coast of Kaliningrad region
The current status is limited maneuverability
Kyrgyz parliament approves Sadyr Japarov as new prime minister
The new prime minister pledged that he had no plans to change "the composition and structure" of a new government
Karabakh’s capital Stepanakert shelled again despite ceasefire
On Saturday evening, a TASS correspondent said about 15 explosions were heard in the city as air raid sirens wailed
Western accusations against Sputnik V vaccine contradict each other - RDIF CEO
"There were accusations that all Russian billionaires get vaccinated and they said that people are being forced to get vaccinated," Kirill Dmitriev said
Russia tries to prevent US from obtaining coronavirus vaccine — US intelligence official
The US official presented no evidence to support his claims
Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats sign joint document after talks in Moscow - Lavrov
A ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh starting on October 10 has been reached after trilateral consultations in Moscow
Russia simplifies citizenship procedure for foreigners with Russian children
Besides, some restrictions on filing inquiries on application for Russian citizenship will be abolished for Russian-speaking foreigners
Gazprom considers US sanctions non-market methods of ousting Russia from EU market
In early June, a bill was introduced to the US Senate to extend sanctions against Nord Stream 2
Unidentified individuals attack ex-Georgian President Saakashvili in Athens
A man approached the politician from behind and hit him on the head a few times, as seen on a video circulated by eyewitnesses
Work impossible in Karabakh due to ceasefire violations, Red Cross reports
At the talks, mediated by Russia and held in Moscow on October 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed on a ceasefire
Kremlin: System of fighting COVID-19 created in Russia enables it to avoid full lockdown
The Kremlin spokesman assured that "people’s life and health is an absolute priority" for the Russian authorities
Four gunmen killed in Grozny special operation
During the shootout, three law enforcement officers were killed
Four killed, three wounded in bus shooting in Nizhny Novgorod Region
The search for the suspect is underway, according to the police
Putin discusses Iran nuclear deal, Karabakh, coronavirus vaccine with Rouhani
Iranian President expressed his support for the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement reached after consultations by the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia
Baku reports missile attack on its Mingachevir Hydro Power Plant
The security of the Mingachevir dam is among Azerbaijan’s most important national security issues
DNA of pre-historic puppy, found in Yakutia, to be analyzed in Denmark
Scientists want to find out whether the puppy was a dog, a wolf or their common progenitor
Top EU diplomats adopt political decision to impose sanctions in Navalny case
According to a diplomat, the EU may slap sanctions for efforts to stifle "a transparent investigation" into the Navalny incident rather than specifically for "using chemical weapons"
Azerbaijan opens criminal case against Russian blogger Semyon Pegov
Nord Stream 2 pipe supply vessel headed to Baltic Sea
In September, the Ivan Sidorenko arrived at the German port of Mukran, where pipes for Nord Stream 2 are stored, and returned back to the Russian port
Only 10-15% of coronavirus patients require serious medical aid — expert
Zverev attributed the current growth in novel coronavirus cases in Russia to the seasonal surge in viral respiratory diseases
Russian government to allocate $64.5 mln for water supply of Crimea
Crimea began to experience water shortages in April 2014, when Ukraine cut it off water supply from the Dnieper River, which had provided 90% of the peninsula's needs
Russian radars track 41 foreign spy planes and 3 drones over week
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed
No less than 20 Western countries worked with Novichok agent - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
These countries currently have 140 substance options, the Ministry said
Egypt, Russia to hold joint exercises in Black Sea soon — TV
It would be the first-ever Russian-Egyptian naval exercise
Press review: Karabkah prisoner swap likely and Moscow’s mediation calms Kyrgyz unrest
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 12th
Phase III clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine approved in UAE
According to head of the RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, in the coming months, Phase III trials will also be conducted in several other countries
Azerbaijani president hails Moscow talks on Nagorno-Karabakh
Also of principal importance was Azerbaijan’s position that substantial talks were launched between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the consistency of the negotiations format was confirmed, Ilham Aliyev said
US President Trump is no longer a coronavirus carrier — doctor
The doctor said he would continue to monitor the US president’s health as he returns to active schedule
Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine ‘going well’, says Chumakov Center Director General
Clinical trials started in Novosibirsk on October 6
Lukashenko meets with jailed opposition figureheads at pre-trial detention center
Belarusian President met with the former nominee for a presidential candidate Viktor Babariko and other jailed opposition representatives to discuss the constitution reform
China successfully launches Gaofen-13 remote probing satellite
The satellite will also provide early warning for upcoming natural disasters and assist in natural disaster relief
Authorities say ready to use lethal weapons to uphold order in Minsk
The Minsk protests became radicalized, according to the first deputy head of the Interior Ministry
