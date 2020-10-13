UN still has untapped productive potential, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The UN-centric world order formed after World War 2 still has untapped productive potential in upholding global balance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We believe that the UN-centric architecture that was created following the Second World War still has a lot of margin of safety and maintains untapped productive potential, primarily in what relates to upholding global balance between the leading world actors," he said.

Lavrov underlined that the UN is doing its basic mission despite criticism, which is often well justified. "It is thanks to the Un that the world saved itself from a catastrophic conflict between great powers. Of course, taking into account all its evident shortcomings, we should say that nothing created by hands and, even more so, minds of people is perfect. Despite its evident shortcomings, we see no alternative to the UN today," he explained.