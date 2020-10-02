Kremlin wishes Trump speedy recovery

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin wishes speedy recovery to US President Donald Trump who tested positive for coronavirus earlier.

"Undeniably, we wish President Trump speedy recovery," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Trump, 74, said that his wife Melania and he had tested positive for coronavirus. According to the American leader, they are quarantining together. Previously, Trump informed that his close advisor Hope Hicks had contracted coronavirus. Trump’s physician Sean Conley later revealed that both the president and his wife are feeling well. The physician is hopeful that Trump will continue fulfilling his duties as he is recovering from the virus.

The US leader cancelled all in-person events scheduled for Friday according to his schedule updated by the White House. White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said that Vice President Mike Pence is not taking over Trump’s duties.