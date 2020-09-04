No concrete initiatives on Normandy Four ministerial meeting, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. There have been no concrete initiatives concerning a meeting of the Normandy Four (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine) top diplomats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"If someone wants to meet, well, let those who want it do it. Anyway, no concrete agreements were discussed. Now it is about a possible meeting between foreign policy advisers to the Normandy Four leaders. No one has advanced any concrete initiatives concerning a ministerial meeting," he said.

Lavrov recalled that Russia insists that a new Normandy-format meeting can be called only after the agreements reached at the Paris summit of the Normandy Four leaders are implemented. "So far, there is little progress on that track. Se only see new problems surfacing because the Ukrainian authorities keep on changing their position, mostly for the worse, on what concerns their commitment to the Minsk agreements," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said earlier he was sure another Normandy Four summit would be held in September.