Over 2,000 foreign football fans still in Russia after FIFA World Cup - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. More than 2,000 foreign holders of Fan ID’s who came to Russia in 2018 during the FIFA World Cup are still in Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"According to the data from law enforcement agencies, more than 2,000 foreigners who entered Russia in 2018 with Fan ID’s visa-free have not yet left the country," he said. "As a matter of fact, they are now illegal migrants."

Visa-free stay in Russia for foreign holders of Fan ID’s who came to attend 2018 FIFA World Cup matches expired on December 31, 2018. Those who had not left Russia by that date are now violators of the country’s migration laws and can be brought administrative liability, up to being expelled from Russia.