Putin offers condolences to Pakistani president, PM over plane crash in Karachi

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan over the plane crash near Karachi, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"Russia shares the grief of those who lost their near and dear in this crash and hopes for the soonest recovery of those injured," the message reads.

A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 en route from Lahore went down in a residential quarter near Karachi’s airport minutes before landing. There were 91 passengers and seven crewmembers aboard the plane. According to preliminary data, no one has survived.

Several dwelling houses were damaged. About 20 local residents were rescued from under the debris.