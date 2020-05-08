Putin highlights importance of Russia-France cooperation in current global situation

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin underlined the significance of cooperation between Russia and France in the current uneasy situation in the world. The Kremlin press service reports that the Russian leader sent congratulatory letters to the leadership and nations of France, the United Kingdom and the United States on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory.

In particular, Putin addressed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, saying, "The heroism of the Normandy-Neman Air Regiment pilots, who fought at the Soviet-German front, will be forever in the hearts of Russians. Thousands of Soviet patriots who joined the French Resistance also made a considerable contribution to the Victory."

"The Russian leader underscored the need for Russian-French cooperation now given the difficult international climate," the Kremlin press service added.