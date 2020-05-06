Top Russian, UK diplomats expressed intention to resolve problems in ties — ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have acknowledged that the bilateral relations between Russia and the UK are currently in unsatisfactory condition in a phone call on Wednesday and expressed intention to resolve issues pragmatically, the Russian foreign ministry said in a comment on Wednesday.

The call took place at London’s initiative. "During the conversation, the unsatisfactory condition of the bilateral relations was acknowledged," the ministry noted. "Mutual intention to resolve the existing problems in a pragmatic manner was expressed as well as develop cooperation in spheres of mutual interest. Lavrov urged to view any concerns arising without politicizing them and through professional dialogue based on specific facts."

The ministry also pointed out that Lavrov and Raab "discussed key issues on the international agenda, including the Syrian settlement and the crisis in Ukraine, as well as the activity of the UN Security Council."

The chief diplomats also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the approaching 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. "Anti-Hitler coalition states’ contribution to the fight against Nazism was highlighted," the ministry said, adding that this experience should be used to mobilize efforts of the global community to counter modern global challenges. "Specific attention was paid to the tasks of fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus and dealing with its aftermath," the diplomatic agency concluded.