US says will not preview its next steps on Rosneft sanctions

WASHINGTON, March 28. /TASS/. The US government will not preview its further steps regarding subsidiaries of Russian company Rosneft, which earlier announced that it had sold all of its assets in Venezuela, a US Department of State spokesperson told TASS.

"We do not preview our sanctions activities, but we will continue to look for ways to support the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people," the spokesperson said when asked whether US sanctions imposed on Rosneft subsidiaries will be lifted and whether the Russian company that bought those assets will be blacklisted by Washington.

"We are continuously reviewing relevant activity and the viability of future actions under the Venezuela sanctions program," the source said. "No one is above the law and those who steal from and abuse the people of Venezuela risk U.S. sanctions, no matter their political affiliation."

On Saturday, Rosneft announced it was stopping its operations in Venezuela and selling all related assets. The company said it had concluded an agreement with a company 100% owned by the Russian government, to sell all of its interest and cease participation in its Venezuelan businesses, including joint ventures of Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria, as well as oil-field services companies, commercial and trading operations.

Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said the company was guided by the interests of its shareholders and expects US sanctions against its subsidiaries to be lifted soon.

On February 18, the US Administration Washington introduced sanctions against Rosneft Trading, S.A and its President Didier Casimiro linked to sales of oil from Venezuela. Washington granted 90 days to Rosneft Trading to complete its transactions. Sanctions against Rosneft Trading, S.A. do not apply to the parent company.

On March 12, the United States announced it was imposing sanctions on Rosneft’s subsidiary, TNK Trading International SA. Those on the sanctions list have their assets in the US frozen, while American citizens and companies cannot engage in any business activities with them.