Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss coronavirus situation, repatriation of nationals

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Issues of peaceful settlement in Syria, the current coronavirus situation and repatriation of nationals were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation around the novel coronavirus pandemic, measures taken in both countries to prevent further spread of the infection and prospects for cooperation in this sphere. The two top diplomats hailed smooth coordination on the issues of repatriation of Russian and Turkish nationals," the ministry said.