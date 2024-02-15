Putin's decree clears way for Renaissance Insurance, Ozon share deals

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree authorizing deals in stocks of the Renaissance Insurance Group and Ozon Holdings Plc.

The relevant document was posted on the official web portal of statutory acts.

"To authorize execution of transactions (operations) entailing direct and/or indirect establishment, variation, termination or encumbrance of rights of possession, use and/or disposal of stocks in Public Joint Stock Company Renaissance Insurance Group and Ozon Holdings Plc," the document indicates.

Putin banned foreigners from unfriendly countries from making a number of transactions related to Russian companies by the decree of August 5, 2022. The restrictions cover transactions with securities in Russian companies held by them, including in the fuel and energy sector and production sharing contracts. Deals are possible only by special authorization.

Renaissance Insurance Group is positioning itself as a diversified independent insurer in Russia and has been operating on the market for 25 years. Ozon is one of the largest Internet companies in Russia, with its parent entity registered in Cyprus. The online retailer initiated delisting of its American Depositary Receipts after the decision on their delisting from Nasdaq took effect in early November 2023.