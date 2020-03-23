Too early to announce Russia’s initiatives for virtual G20 summit — Kremlin

On March 18, the Saudi Press Agency reported that Riyadh planned to call a virtual emergency summit of the G20 group to discuss the coronavirus situation

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. No final decision has been made yet on holding a virtual G20 summit and it is too early to say what initiatives Russia could present at the event, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It is too early to speak about it," he said when asked if Russia would put forward any initiatives at the summit.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, efforts are underway to outline ways to hold a virtual summit as the sherpas of G20 member states "maintain contact over its agenda, based on the understanding that there is only one major topic, the fight against the coronavirus." On March 18, the Saudi Press Agency reported that Riyadh planned to call a virtual emergency summit of the G20 group to discuss the coronavirus situation. Saudi Arabia is presiding over the G20 this year. The 2020 summit of the group is scheduled for November. Coronavirus pandemic

