Number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Saudi Arabia reaches 62

Over 100 new cases of novel coronavirus registered in South Korea in past day

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Saudi Arabia has reached 62, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday citing the country's health authorities.

Earlier reports said 45 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Over 118,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far, and the death toll exceeded 4,300.