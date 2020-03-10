Putin to shortly have his say on early election to the State Duma

MOSCOW, March 10./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will shortly give his view on the suggestion to have an early election to the State Duma lower house of parliament, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Initiatives that can currently be heard in the State Duma [about an early election to the lower house] will be considered and the president will shortly state what he thinks about these initiatives," he told the journalists. Peskov himself refused to comment on the idea.
When asked whether the issue of an early election to the State Duma had been brought up at a meeting with the leaders of Duma factions last week, Peskov said that the journalists "witnessed the meeting". "Practically all of it was in an open mode, and you could pay attention that this topic was not discussed there," he pointed out.
Peskov made no comment on whether the issue had been discussed during individual conversations with each of the faction leader that preceded the event. "This is why they are personal, I cannot tell you that," he explained.
At a Duma’s plenary session on Tuesday, the initiative was voiced to have early elections to the State Duma, which is linked with amendments to the constitution. Plans are to draft an amendment to the bill on constitutional amendments, envisaging early elections to the lower house.
Last Thursday, Putin held separate meeting with the leaders of State Duma factions at the Kremlin. Later, he held a common meeting with them all, which was also attended by Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. The meeting focused on the topic of constitutional amendments.