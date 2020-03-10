Putin to shortly have his say on early election to the State Duma

MOSCOW, March 10./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will shortly give his view on the suggestion to have an early election to the State Duma lower house of parliament, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Initiatives that can currently be heard in the State Duma [about an early election to the lower house] will be considered and the president will shortly state what he thinks about these initiatives," he told the journalists. Peskov himself refused to comment on the idea.

When asked whether the issue of an early election to the State Duma had been brought up at a meeting with the leaders of Duma factions last week, Peskov said that the journalists "witnessed the meeting". "Practically all of it was in an open mode, and you could pay attention that this topic was not discussed there," he pointed out.