Erdogan’s words about Russia’s alleged "command" over Libya conflict untrue - diplomat

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s claims that Russia’s top brass allegedly rule the Libya conflict are far from reality, Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Saturday.

"It is far from the real state of affairs. I do not know where he has taken that," said Bogdanov, who is also a deputy foreign minister.

Erdogan said earlier that some Russian top brass allegedly commanded the operations of private military companies in Libya.

Libya currently has two parallel bodies of executive power, namely the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the interim government, seated in the east of the country, along with the parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).