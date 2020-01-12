Putin, Macron call on all parties in Iran to show restraint - Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation in Iran and called on all the parties to show restraint, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

"In the context of the tense situation around Iran, the Russian and French presidents stressed the necessity for all the parties to show restraint and spoke in favor of further efforts towards saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the press service said.

Apart from that, the two leaders also discussed issues of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and the situation in Syria, the press service added.

The president agreed to continue personal contacts.

Tensions around Iran escalated following a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3, which killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force. On January 8, Iran targeted Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base and a facility in Erbil, which house US troops, in retaliation for the attack.

After that, US President Donald Trump declared that Washington would instantly tighten economic sanctions against Tehran. At the same time, he remarked that the US was ready for peace with Iran. Iran’s permanent representative to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, told TASS Teheran believed that its retaliation was proportionate and did not plan to take further military action.

Apart from that, a Boeing-737 of the Ukrainian International Airlines bound for Kiev crashed on January 8 minutes after takeoff at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport. The crash killed all 176 people on board - citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada and Ukraine and also British and Swedish subjects. On January 11, Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff released a statement admitting the plane had been mistakenly shot down. According to Iranian Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the plane was misidentified as a cruise missile by the air defense force.