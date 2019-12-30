Putin tells Trump Russia, US bear responsibility for world security

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greeting to US President Donald Trump and confirmed the invitation to the US leader to visit Moscow in May 2020 for the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Kremlin’s press-service said.
In his message to Trump "Putin noted that Russia and the US were historically responsible for ensuring global security and stability and that Moscow speaks in favor of normalizing bilateral relations and establishing an equal dialogue based on the mutual respect of interests. The president of Russia also reaffirmed his invitation to Donald Trump to visit Moscow to take part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War."