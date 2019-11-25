Victory Day visit to Moscow by US, North Korea leaders still up in the air

MOSCOW, November 25./TASS/. So far, the Kremlin has not received any answer from the United States and North Korea about their leaders — Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, possibly participating in next year’s May 9 events marking Victory Day in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Read also
- Czech president plans to celebrate Victory Day in Moscow
- Putin expects India's Modi in Moscow at 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations
- No response from US, North Korean leaders to invitation to Victory Day parade - Kremlin
- Trump told TASS he would like to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
- Moscow’s invitation for Trump to attend Victory Day events aroused US interest — diplomat
- President of Cyprus to attend 75th anniversary of WWII Victory celebrations in Moscow
- Putin invites Abkhazian leader to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations
- Putin expects Mongolian president to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow next year
- Russia invites UN Chief to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations
- Russia to invite Ukraine’s Zelensky to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory events
- Russia sends invitations to 75th WWII victory anniversary celebrations to SCO leaders
- Serbia’s participation in 2020 Victory Parade in Moscow will be great honor, says minister
- Serbian Guard to participate in Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
- Macron to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations in Moscow
- Russia to invite world leaders to jubilee Victory Day Parade in 2020
- On its way: Trump awaits official invitation to Moscow for Victory Day, says Kremlin
"No, not yet," the spokesman said.
A military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany) will take place in Moscow on May 9, 2020. Earlier reports said Russia had also sent invitations to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries and to European leaders.