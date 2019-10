Kremlin hopes Turkey’s operation in Syria to be proportionate to security tasks

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia plans to hold a security meeting between representatives of the Syrian government and Turkey, Political Adviser to Syrian President Bashar Assad Bouthaina Shaaban said on Wednesday, cited by the Al Arabiya TV channel.

"Russia aims to hold a Syrian-Turkish meeting in Sochi on security issues," Shaaban stated. According to her, the parties will discuss the situation in the Turkey-Syria border zone.