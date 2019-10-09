{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kremlin mum on Anti-Corruption Foundation being placed on foreign agents list

Kremlin does not make these decisions, the spokesman said

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Kremlin has no comment on the inclusion of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, established by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, on the list of non-profits recognized as foreign agents, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. He added that the decision is up to the Russian Ministry of Justice.

Read also
Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation placed on foreign agents list

"Kremlin has no opinion, Kremlin does not make these decisions, it falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice," he said in response to a request for comment on the decision.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Justice Ministry informed that Navalny’s foundation had been placed on the register of non-profit organizations acting as foreign agents. "On October 9, based on the federal law "On non-commercial organizations", the non-profit organization "Anti-Corruption Foundation" has been placed on the register of non-commercial organizations acting as foreign agents by the Russian Ministry of Justice," the ministry stated.

The foundation plans to appeal this decision, its director Ivan Zhdanov told reporters on Wednesday. Earlier, Zhdanov noted that the foundation is financed solely by Russian citizens. "The foundation has never received foreign financing," he wrote on Twitter, adding that the attempt to place the foundation on the register of foreign agents is "another attempt to smother the Anti-Corruption Foundation."

According to the law, non-profit organizations placed on the list of foreign agents must provide a report on their activity and management every six months, as well as the report on their financial activity every year. The organizations are also required to undergo audit every year and provide a report on their activity to the media every six months.

In early August, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings regarding the financing of the Anti-Corruption Foundation. According to the investigation, since January 2016 until December 2018, people tied to the foundation received significant sums of money in Russian and foreign currency via unlawful means, later legalizing it for the financing of the foundation. The courts froze the accounts of the foundation and the individuals tied to it as part of the investigation proceedings.

Kremlin slams media reports on Russia’s alleged attempts to destabilize Europe
Earlier The New York Times issued a report alleging the Russian intelligence of employing an elite unit aimed at "destabilizing Europe"
Read more
Erdogan says US begins troop pullout from northeastern Syria
Ankara aims to create a zone of security east of the Euphrates in Syria
Read more
Russia’s Acron made first shipment of fertilizers over Northern Sea Route
The new sales route cuts logistical costs and opens new opportunities for deliveries of fertilizers to the Asia-Pacific Region due to a significant reduction of travel time, according to the senior company official
Read more
Russian defense minister speaks over phone with US defense secretary
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Chinese company plans to invest $1 bln in construction in Moscow region
The total volume of this project is about 4 mln square meters, according to the head of the department for the development of the new territories at the Moscow government
Read more
Russia plans to initiate creation of ‘grain OPEC’
The future organization could include Russia, the European Union, the United States, Canada, Argentina, and other nations
Read more
Russian shipbuilders in final stretch to test cutting-edge missile corvette
Now the corvette has switched to the trials of the helicopter-borne system
Read more
Press review: Chief Russian delegate’s warning on Council of Europe and Lavrov’s Iraq tour
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, October 7
Read more
White House: US Armed Forces will not be part of Turkish operation in northern Syria
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that United States forces will no longer be in the immediate area
Read more
Kiev’s top diplomat sees three scenarios for East Ukraine
In his words, "the president of Ukraine and his entire team are trying to complete what our predecessors started, beginning with the Minsk process"
Read more
Putin picks mushrooms in Siberian taiga and admires the Yenisei River
The Russian president turns 67 on October 7
Read more
UN Navy warship shadows task group of Russian vessels in English Channel
The Russian task group, which is en route to the Indian Ocean, has completed its crossing of the English Channel
Read more
‘No pressure, great anticipation’: Hideo Kojima talks about genre-bending Death Stranding
With only a month left before the release of Kojima Production’s first independent PS4 title Death Stranding, the game has already gone gold. Therefore, its designer, the legendary Hideo Kojima, had the time to fly to Moscow and present it to the fans at the Igromir 2019 gaming convention. TASS managed to snatch Kojima for a few minutes to talk about the game
Read more
Turkish artillery shells Kurdish positions in Syria’s Raqqa
Earlier in the day, the aircraft of the Turkish Air Force carried out an airstrike on a Kurdish command center in the city of Al-Malikiyah in northeastern Syria
Read more
Kremlin stresses importance of facial recognition system used in Russia
It is important to note that facial recognition technology is widely used currently in the majority of countries in the world, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Russia to continue developing technologically independent weapons — top brass
Russia has achieved technological independence in more than 350 weapon systems, according to the defense chief
Read more
Trump’s statements on getting along with Russia do not correspond to reality, says Kremlin
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "the reality is much more depressing"
Read more
Trump calls a spade a spade when talking about predecessors’ moves – Russian diplomat
Zakharova described the incumbent US leader as "the first US president, who is not shy of calling the things, which his predecessors also used to do, by their proper names"
Read more
North Korea supports Putin's policy on defending Russia's sovereignty — official
Choe Ryong-hae also expressed confidence that Russia would successfully counter external threats aimed at hampering its development
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new S-400 air defense missile systems
The new S-400 systems struck all the designated targets
Read more
World leaders congratulate Putin on 67th birthday
The Russian president is planning to spend this day in nature among his next-of-kin and friends
Read more
‘Cynical provocation’: Top Russian legislators condemn FBI’s action against MP
The actions of the United States of America are "another example of a violation of their international obligations", Russian State Duma Chairman said
Read more
Volker’s departure unties Zelensky’s hands to provide autonomy to Donbass, says expert
The pundit invoked news about Volker’s mediation in the deal to supply Javelin systems to Ukraine
Read more
Upgraded T-90M may become Russian Army’s main battle tank
The first several dozen upgraded tanks are due to arrive for the Russian troops in 2019
Read more
Putin signs decree on awarding Order of Courage to NASA astronaut Nick Hague
Another 12 people will receive medals "For Merit in Space Exploration"
Read more
NATO, US military buildup in Black, Baltic Sea is dangerous, Russian senator warns
The senator emphasized that Moscow needs to agree with NATO on the rules of behavior in these regions
Read more
Press review: Russian oil unharmed by Iraqi protest and US meddles in Ukraine gas transit
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 8
Read more
Russian military to perform observation flights over Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
A joint German-US mission will make a flight over Russia
Read more
Russian diplomat expresses concern about North Korea’s warning over nuclear talks with US
North Korea earlier said that it could stop negotiations on denuclearization with the United States
Read more
Press review: Russia eyes other pipeline routes and Zelensky’s foes slam Steinmeier deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 3
Read more
Borsporan Kingdom real estate compound discovered during Crimean Bridge construction
The launch of freight railway traffic via the Crimean Bridge will be postponed to June 2020 to preserve the archaeological monument unearthed in the course of construction works
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships transit English Channel in deployment to Indian Ocean
During their long-distance deployment, the combat teams of the Yaroslav Mudry practiced searching for and detecting a notional enemy’s submarines
Read more
Alrosa digs up record-breaking, 800-mln year-old diamond
The gemstone has an unusual structure, with one diamond freely moving inside the other one
Read more
South Korea wants to set up military hotline with Russia, media reports say
The hotline between the Air Forces of South Korea and Russia will help "prevent any accidental entry into each other's air defense identification zones," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff believe
Read more
Lavrov arrives in capital of Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomy Erbil
Russia traditionally supports good relations with the Kurds in Iraq and elsewhere and stands for ensuring their cultural and linguistic rights
Read more
Russia stepped into Syrian war to fight terrorist threat, says top brass
Russia's activities in Syria have been legal and are in line with the UN requirements, the expert stated
Read more
Russian air pilot faces criminal charges in SSJ-100 crash case
The defendant maintains innocence
Read more
Russia worried over escalation of tension over drilling activities in Cyprus economic zone
The Russian foreign ministry also called for the soonest relaunch of a negotiating process in order to reach a lasting, viable and fair solution to the Cypriot problem
Read more
‘Insane!’ Actor Mads Mikkelsen on Death Stranding, Kojima and the future of cinema
Read more
Reunification of Russian Church is result of changes in Europe — Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch Kirill described the Holy Synod’s decision in favor of reunification as historic
Read more
Iraqi Kurdistan urges Russia to help Kurds in Syria
The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party"expressed worries regarding the future of Kurds in Syria to the Russian Foreign Minister and asked that Russia play its role in case of any event or change"
Read more
Russia offers most advanced types of military hardware to Vietnam
The Russian export major confirmed that there were no external or internal restrictions on or obstacles to Russia's operation on Vietnam’s market of military equipment
Read more
Troops in east Russia to disguise military equipment as agricultural objects in drills
The troops will strike a notional enemy’s force, employing about 350 weapon systems
Read more
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Read more
US mulls withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty, lawmaker says
Russia ratified the multilateral Treaty on Open Skies on May 26, 2001
Read more
Turkish parliament prolongs mandate on holding military operations in Syria, Iraq
The document is extended until October 30, 2020
Read more
Kremlin says Russia closely watching new weapon systems’ development in US
Russia has no intention of being drawn into a new arms race, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Kremlin calls for refraining from steps that may hamper Syrian settlement
There were no discussions of Ankara’s planned operation in Syria between Russian and Turkish leaders, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
FBI refuses to comment on Russian lawmaker’s detention for questioning
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that Yumasheva was detained at New York’s airport by FBI officers who questioned her for about an hour
Read more
Angara rocket for manned missions to be designed by year-end — source
The project is now in its initial stages
Read more