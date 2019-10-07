MP suggests creating PACE, OSCE draft resolutions on non-intervention in states' affairs

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Head of the Federation Council’s (upper chamber of the Russian parliament) Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Intervention in Russia’s Domestic Affairs Andrei Klimov suggested developing draft resolutions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) which would denounce intervention in the domestic affairs of the UN member states. He voiced this proposal at a session of the chamber’s Committee for International Affairs.

"We managed to pass a special resolution through the Interparliamentary Union in the past which denounces any intervention in the sovereign affairs of the UN member states. I understand that it is very hard work, but maybe we should at least try to raise this issue and suggest that the PACE and OSCE should adopt these documents. It is a good venue as an opportunity to discuss these issues," Klimov said at a session on Monday.

He added that the commission may provide the Russian delegations with a great number of specific examples of such efforts against Russia and many other countries. "We are in contact with European, Asian and Latin American countries as well," Klimov highlighted.

According to Klimov’s statement, which TASS received in August, foreign forces at the August 10 rally in Moscow on Akademika Sakharova Avenue "used the capacities of information and computer technologies (including YouTube)" to manipulate Russian citizens, provoking them to violate laws.