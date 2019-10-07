{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

MP suggests creating PACE, OSCE draft resolutions on non-intervention in states' affairs

According to the Russian legislator, there was a great number of specific examples of meddling in Russia's and many other countries' affairs

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Head of the Federation Council’s (upper chamber of the Russian parliament) Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Intervention in Russia’s Domestic Affairs Andrei Klimov suggested developing draft resolutions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) which would denounce intervention in the domestic affairs of the UN member states. He voiced this proposal at a session of the chamber’s Committee for International Affairs.

Read also

"We managed to pass a special resolution through the Interparliamentary Union in the past which denounces any intervention in the sovereign affairs of the UN member states. I understand that it is very hard work, but maybe we should at least try to raise this issue and suggest that the PACE and OSCE should adopt these documents. It is a good venue as an opportunity to discuss these issues," Klimov said at a session on Monday.

He added that the commission may provide the Russian delegations with a great number of specific examples of such efforts against Russia and many other countries. "We are in contact with European, Asian and Latin American countries as well," Klimov highlighted.

According to Klimov’s statement, which TASS received in August, foreign forces at the August 10 rally in Moscow on Akademika Sakharova Avenue "used the capacities of information and computer technologies (including YouTube)" to manipulate Russian citizens, provoking them to violate laws.

President of Cyprus to attend 75th anniversary of WWII Victory celebrations in Moscow
The head of the island nation also backed the initiative of opening a pilgrimage route from Russia to the Holy Land across Cyprus, the Russian official said
Read more
‘No pressure, great anticipation’: Hideo Kojima talks about genre-bending Death Stranding
With only a month left before the release of Kojima Production’s first independent PS4 title Death Stranding, the game has already gone gold. Therefore, its designer, the legendary Hideo Kojima, had the time to fly to Moscow and present it to the fans at the Igromir 2019 gaming convention. TASS managed to snatch Kojima for a few minutes to talk about the game
Read more
Deputy speaker of Russia’s upper house Yevgeny Bushmin dies at age of 61
He has been representing the Rostov region’s government in the upper house of Russia’s parliament since 2005
Read more
Russia plans to initiate creation of ‘grain OPEC’
The future organization could include Russia, the European Union, the United States, Canada, Argentina, and other nations
Read more
Duterte plans to expand cooperation with Russia — Filipino minister
Filipino Acting Agriculture Minister William Dar said that "we will continue to increase [the level] of partner relations with Russia"
Read more
Contacts with Denmark on gas pipeline construction constructive, Nord Stream 2 AG informs
The Nord Stream 2 AG spokesman also said the gas pipeline is on schedule
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 27 times on interception missions in last week
The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Read more
Russia worried over escalation of tension over drilling activities in Cyprus economic zone
The Russian foreign ministry also called for the soonest relaunch of a negotiating process in order to reach a lasting, viable and fair solution to the Cypriot problem
Read more
Alrosa digs up record-breaking, 800-mln year-old diamond
The gemstone has an unusual structure, with one diamond freely moving inside the other one
Read more
Kremlin reveals how Putin intends to spend his 67th birthday
The Russian leader most often celebrates his birthday in the company of his family and friends, and sometimes, with his colleagues, according to his press secretary
Read more
Mexican airline to continue using Russia’s SSJ-100 aircraft — VEB.RF
"We will now look into ways of a smooth solution to this situation," VEB.RF CEO said
Read more
OSCE concerned about disproportionate sentence to Russian blogger Sinitsa
OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir assumes that "the five years prison sentence for a tweet, although reprehensible, is a very harsh and disproportionate punishment"
Read more
Russian-Venezuelan trade grows rapidly - deputy PM
It could amount to about $150 million in coming years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov says
Read more
Press review: UK ditches ‘Assad must go’ stance and Moscow to aid Manila in war on terror
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 4
Read more
Russia offers most advanced types of military hardware to Vietnam
The Russian export major confirmed that there were no external or internal restrictions on or obstacles to Russia's operation on Vietnam’s market of military equipment
Read more
Russia helping China to create early missile warning system, says Putin
He believes that that will drastically "enhance the defensive capacity of the People’s Republic of China"
Read more
Russian deputy PM visits Caracas to hold talks with Maduro
Yuri Borisov will hold talks on the sidelines of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation
Read more
Hideo Kojima ‘amazed’ by Russian fans’ attention on Instagram
The game designer says he does not translate the comments, that’s why he has "to leave it up” to his own “imagination”
Read more
Press review: Russia eyes other pipeline routes and Zelensky’s foes slam Steinmeier deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 3
Read more
Russian runner Shubenkov says double standards in doping control are applied to Russia
The athlete invoked the doping scandal around US sprinter Christian Coleman
Read more
Turkish operation in Syria may start in coming days, says Erdogan
Turkish President added that the creation of a safety zone in Syria is the most rational way to return Syrians back home
Read more
Russia, Japan discuss cooperation in space industry — deputy premier
Akimov said he also discussed transport and energy issues
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new S-400 air defense missile systems
The new S-400 systems struck all the designated targets
Read more
Putin cautions Iran, Saudi Arabia against turning Syria into site for confrontation
Read more
‘Cynical provocation’: Top Russian legislators condemn FBI’s action against MP
The actions of the United States of America are "another example of a violation of their international obligations", Russian State Duma Chairman said
Read more
Russian deputy premier sees future for Russian food on European markets
The deputy premier said Russia should change the structure of its food exports, focusing on readymade products
Read more
China’s new missile warning system to reduce probability of big war, say Russian experts
Russia is helping China to develop its national missile attack early warning system, according to the Russian president
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Putin makes trip to Siberian taiga ahead of his birthday - Kremlin spokesman
Russian President "plans to spent his birthday in the great outdoors with his family and close friends," Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukrainian president discusses East Ukraine disengagement with defense chiefs
Soon, Ukrainian officials are to visit Pokrovskoye, Zolotoye and Stanitsa Luganskaya to make sure that local residents are not under threat
Read more
Russia will find ways to help Cuba receive energy sources, says PM
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev emphasized the necessity to expand economic ties with Cuba, adding that they have been developed quite successfully recently
Read more
MC-21-300 develops technical problems during test flight in Moscow region
The plane has made a successful emergency landing in Zhukovsky, according to the developer
Read more
Proton-M carrying commercial satellites delivered to Baikonur’s launch pad
Following the rocket erection, the service tower was moved to the vehicle, and Roscosmos enterprises' specialists started working according to the schedule of the first launch day
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry issues protest to US over FBI interrogation of State Duma MP
This is another hostile action against Russia and its representatives, the statement said
Read more
Russian deputy premier meets with Venezuelan president Maduro in Caracas
Prior to the meeting, Maduro said the Russian deputy premier’s visit to Caracas was very important in the wake of his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russia completes flight trials of next-generation Glonass navigation satellite
The satellite will be tested as part of the entire Glonass system in the first half of 2020
Read more
Russian air pilot faces criminal charges in SSJ-100 crash case
The defendant maintains innocence
Read more
FBI refuses to comment on Russian lawmaker’s detention for questioning
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that Yumasheva was detained at New York’s airport by FBI officers who questioned her for about an hour
Read more
UN working with US to resolve situation with visas for delegates — spokesperson
On Thursday, it was reported that the United States did not grant visas to one-third of the Russian delegation to the session of the UN First Committee on disarmament issues
Read more
Putin picks mushrooms in Siberian taiga and admires the Yenisei River
The Russian president turns 67 on October 7
Read more
Russian shipbuilders in final stretch to test cutting-edge missile corvette
Now the corvette has switched to the trials of the helicopter-borne system
Read more
World leaders congratulate Putin on 67th birthday
The Russian president is planning to spend this day in nature among his next-of-kin and friends
Read more
Crimea ready to supply electricity to Ukraine if Kiev restores power lines — top brass
Negotiations were held last year between Russia and Ukraine, where Kiev expressed readiness to restore its infrastructure, according to Russia's top brass
Read more
Russian military to perform observation flights over Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
A joint German-US mission will make a flight over Russia
Read more
Russia suggests to move sessions of UN First Committee to Europe in 2020 — diplomat
Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that one-third of Russian delegates to the UN First Committee's session did not get US visas on time
Read more
Russian ministry names risk of possible economic stagnation in the country
Russia’s economy will demonstrate stagnation if global economic growth rates slide below 2%
Read more
Russian lawmaker interviewed by FBI agents in New York — ambassador
Yumasheva is a coordinator of a parliamentary group in charge of ties with the US Congress
Read more
‘Insane!’ Actor Mads Mikkelsen on Death Stranding, Kojima and the future of cinema
Read more
White House: US Armed Forces will not be part of Turkish operation in northern Syria
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that United States forces will no longer be in the immediate area
Read more
Iranian foreign ministry does not corroborate information on release of Russian national
The Russian embassy in Iran said earlier that Yulia Yuzik was arrested at a hotel in Tehran on October 2
Read more
Upgraded T-90M may become Russian Army’s main battle tank
The first several dozen upgraded tanks are due to arrive for the Russian troops in 2019
Read more