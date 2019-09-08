Nearly 2,000 militants return to Europe from Syria, Iraq over past years - diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Neither the United States nor Asian and European countries are protected from terrorism since some 2,000 militants, who had fought in Syria and Iraq, have returned to Europe over the past years, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

The diplomat stressed that "terrorism is a common problem and the growing number of terrorist attacks in the world, including in Western countries, confirms this."

"Neither the US nor the countries of the European Union and Asia nor other developed countries are protected from terrorists since over the past years some 2,000 militants have returned to Europe who had fought on the side of terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq," Syromolotov said.