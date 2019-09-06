Parliament ready to facilitate return of employee to Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The State Duma’s Committee for Foreign Affairs will monitor the situation regarding employee of the United Engine Corporation Alexander Korshunov who was detained in Italy. The MPs are ready to facilitate at the parliamentary level to his quick return to Russia, head of the committee Leonid Slutsky told journalists on Friday.

He reiterated that earlier the committee "made an isolated dossier for issues of violations of some rights and the main freedoms of Russians abroad, including cases of biased court prosecution." "We will definitely monitor Alexander Korshunov’s case. We are ready to offer him all the necessary support at the parliamentary level to ensure his quick release and return to the motherland," he affirmed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov was arrested at Naples International Airport on August 30 on the basis of an international arrest warrant issued by the US. Employees of the Russian Embassy in Italy received consular access to the detained person. The Russian Foreign Ministry called such actions an example of unfair competition.

On Thursday, the United States Department of Justice reported that Korshunov is charged in the US with collusion and attempted theft of commercial secrets from an American aircraft building company. Italian citizen Maurizio Paolo Bianchi was also charged under this case.