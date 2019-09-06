Russian embassy calls for recalling order for extradition of Russian specialist to US

WASHINGTON, September 5. /TASS/. Russian diplomats have visited the US Department of State over the detention of employee of Russia's JSC United Engine Corporation Alexander Korshunov in Italy and demanded that the order for his extradition to the US be recalled immediately.

"The Russian embassy's diplomats have visited the US Department of State over the arrest of Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov by the Italian authorities at the US request. We expressed a decisive protest against those illegal actions. We demanded explanation of the reasons for his detention and to immediately recall the order for extradition of our compatriot," the embassy said in a statement.

"Such faulty practice of the US authorities on tracking down Russian citizens around the world is inadmissible," the statement added. "This goes against international law and further undermines Russian-US relations and makes them unpredictable," the statement noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier confirmed that Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov was arrested at an airport in Naples, at the US request in Italy.