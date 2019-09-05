Putin participates in judo tournament’s awarding ceremony at Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the finals of the junior judo competition, which was part of the sporting program of the 2019 Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok.

The International Jigoro Kano Junior Judo Tournament for under-18 male and female judokas was first held within the frames of the Eastern Economic Forum in 2017. The sports tournament, named after founder of judo wrestling Jigoro Kano, has been officially authorized as an international competition by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

After all bouts were over, Putin, Abe, Battulga and President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer awarded the winners of the tournament, namely the Japanese national team with the bronze and the national teams of Mongolia and Russia, which earned an equal amount of points and as a result shared the first and second places.

After the awarding ceremony Putin addressed all participants of the tournament expressing his gratitude for coming to Russia. The Russian president also wished all athletes success in sports and in their lives.

He also thanked the International Judo Federation and his colleagues for finding time to come and watch the finals of the judo tournament in Vladivostok.

The competition is held under the patronage of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the aim to strengthen ties between participating sides in the Russia-hosted economic forum.

The 66-year-old Russian president, known for his avid support of sports development in Russia, is a black belt holder in judo and he regularly practices.

In 2012, the International Judo Federation granted Putin an eighth Dan for his work to promote this sport. In his youth Putin was judo champion of his home city Leningrad, now called St. Petersburg. In 2008, he starred in the judo video "Let's Learn Judo With Vladimir Putin."

The Eastern Economic Forum, established in 2015, is held annually in Vladivostok. It serves as a platform for debating key issues concerning the world economy, regional integration, and the development of new industrial and technological sectors, as well as global challenges facing Russia and other nations.

Events at the EEF traditionally take place in the form of panel sessions, roundtables, televised debates, business breakfasts, and business dialogues devoted to Russia’s relationships with various countries.

In 2018, 220 agreements, contracts, memorandums and protocols worth over 3 trillion rubles ($45 bln) were signed at last year’s EEF, which was attended by over 6,000 delegates from 60 states.

This year’s forum is taking place on September 4-6. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.