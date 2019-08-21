G8 comeback? Russia’s equality must be guaranteed if it returns, says senior MP

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s return to the G8 is not an end in itself. Moscow must proceed from the proposed agenda of the summit and guarantees of equal rights for all its participants, if such an invitation is received, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are not rejecting any kind of formats, but returning to the G8 is not a goal in and of itself," he stressed, when commenting on remarks by US President Donald Trump.

"If Russia indeed receives an invitation to take part in the 2020 summit, it should build on the specific agenda and how equal rights for all parties will be guaranteed. All that should not boil down to some ceremonial actions amid the aggressive anti-Russian policy of sanctions pursued by the G7," Slutsky emphasized.

He recalled that other multilateral forms of interaction, such as BRICS and the G20, "where Moscow plays a substantial role," began developing intensively after Russia’s departure from the G8.

In conclusion, Slutsky stressed that "Trump’s idea to revive the G8 proves once again that Russia plays an important role on the global stage." "The G7’s steps aimed at containing and isolating Russia failed to yield any results. Both the US and French presidents recognize that," he pointed out.

Trump suggests revival of G8

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said it would be "more appropriate" to return to the G8 framework, which would include Russia. Later in the day, a senior US administration official told CNN that Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed in a phone call on Tuesday that Russia should be invited to the G7 summit next year. According to CNN, Trump is expected to discuss the issue with other world leaders at the upcoming G7 summit, which will be held in France on August 24-26.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an association of industrialized countries that brings together the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan. In 1997, it was renamed the Group of Eight (G8) after Russia joined the club. In 2014, Western states decided to return to the G7 format in the wake of the developments in Ukraine and the deterioration of relations with Russia.