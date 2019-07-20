Strait of Hormuz incident gives US cause to expand military presence in region - Kosachev

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The incident with the UK oil tanker detained by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz gives the US a pretext to expand its military presence in the region, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council's (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev stated on Saturday.

"It is clear by now who is going to use the escalation of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and in the Middle East on the whole: Pentagon just approved the transfer of troops to Saudi Arabia. The US also announced the development of an international operation aimed to defend the navigation in the Middle East in light of recent events in the Persian Gulf region," he wrote on Facebook.

Kosachev added that the quick preparations of the Sentinel international coalition in the wake of the incident "confirm the assumption that the US was simply waiting for a pretext to expand its military presence in the region, and it finally arrived."

The IRNA agency reported on Friday that Iran's elite forces Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) detained a British tanker Stena Impero over the vessel's "violation of international rules." According to the IRGC, the tanker was escorted to the shore for inspections.

All 23 crew members of the Stena Impero tanker detained by the Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz are on board the vessel in Bandar Abbas, and they will remain there until the investigation is complete, the Fars agency informed on Saturday citing local officials.

The Russian Embassy in Iran confirmed that there are three Russian nationals currently onboard the ship, adding that so far it has been unable to contact them.