No decision yet on Russia’s economic measures against Georgia, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin has noted Russian lawmakers’ tough and unanimous stance on anti-Russian provocations in Georgia, but the country’s leadership has not made a decision on economic measures against Tbilisi yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This tough response from Russian parliamentarians and complete unanimity in their stance against the backdrop of the Georgian TV host’s unprecedented behavior are quite natural," he said commenting on the statement on Georgia approved by the Russian State Duma (lower house). In it, lawmakers suggested responding to Georgia’s anti-Russian provocations with a number of economic measures.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that "decisions are made by the government and, ultimately, by the president of the country." "So far, no decision has been made," he said.