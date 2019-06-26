Putin to meet with French, German, Turkish, Indian, Chinese, Egyptian leaders at G20

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold nearly a dozen of separate meetings with the leaders of the world’s major powers on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.
On June 28-29, Putin will take part in a meeting with the leaders of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), in the format of Russia-India-China (RIC), and also hold separate talks with US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.
"There will be also "on the go" meetings with various representatives, including meetings during the reception, the lunch and the concert, and there will be an opportunity to talk to somebody on the sidelines," he added.
Ushakov explained that Putin’s meetings with the leaders of the South African Republic, the US, the UK, France and South Korea, as well as multilateral talks in the BRICS and RIC formats will take place on June 28. The contacts with the leaders of Turkey, Germany and Egypt are scheduled for June 29. Many meetings will take place between the events of the G20 summit.
Speaking on the meeting with Macron, Ushakov noted that the two leaders plan to discuss the settlement of the domestic Ukrainian conflict. "The generally recognized basis of the peaceful process is the 2015 Minsk package of measures," Ushakov said. The discussion on the prospects of its further implementation will be held given the steps of the new Ukrainian leadership. The leaders are also expected to discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear program.
The meeting with Merkel is expected to focus on the prospects of settling the domestic Ukrainian crisis, the situation around Iran and contributing to the peaceful process in Syria. At talks with the Egyptian leader, Putin plans to discuss the situation in the Middle East, in North Africa as well as the preparation of the Russia-Africa summit due in Sochi on October 24.
Putin also plans to hold a brief exchange of views with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on the relations between Russia and the European Union and other issues.