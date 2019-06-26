Putin to meet with French, German, Turkish, Indian, Chinese, Egyptian leaders at G20

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold nearly a dozen of separate meetings with the leaders of the world’s major powers on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

On June 28-29, Putin will take part in a meeting with the leaders of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), in the format of Russia-India-China (RIC), and also hold separate talks with US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

"There will be also "on the go" meetings with various representatives, including meetings during the reception, the lunch and the concert, and there will be an opportunity to talk to somebody on the sidelines," he added.

Ushakov explained that Putin’s meetings with the leaders of the South African Republic, the US, the UK, France and South Korea, as well as multilateral talks in the BRICS and RIC formats will take place on June 28. The contacts with the leaders of Turkey, Germany and Egypt are scheduled for June 29. Many meetings will take place between the events of the G20 summit.