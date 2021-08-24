Forest fires in Russia’s Bashkortostan region swell to nearly 1,200 hectares

UFA, August 24. /TASS/. Firefighters continue to combat blazes scorching over 1,100 hectares in Russia’s Bashkortostan region, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"Twelve forest fires engulfing a total of 1,176.05 hectares are active in the region," the statement reads.

The largest forest fire, reported in the Beloretsky district, has scorched 700 hectares.

Meanwhile, eight forest fires have been contained. Twelve hotspots of wildfires engulfing 222 hectares were extinguished in the past day.

Firefighting activities involve 353 personnel and 76 pieces of equipment.