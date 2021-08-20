Wildfire in Central Russia spreads to 700 hectares — emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The forest fire in Central Russia’s Mari El Region has engulfed 700 hectares, the regional Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"The area of the wildfire has reached about 700 hectares," the press service said.

Earlier, the regional Emergencies Ministry reported that the fire had spread to 120 hectares.

The ministry emphasized that currently there was no threat to populated communities. Earlier, as many as 634 people were evacuated from Shap village, including 420 children. Some helicopters from Tatarstan as well as the Defense Ministry are involved in putting out the wildfire.