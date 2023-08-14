Russia unveils upgraded BTR-82A combat vehicle with enhanced armor at Army forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. An upgraded BTR-82A armored personnel carrier with enhanced armor was unveiled at the Army 2023 international arms show, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The armored vehicle has never demonstrated before and its design differs considerably from the baseline BTR-82A model.

According to the materials of Military Industrial Company that developed the new vehicle, the eight-wheeled armored personnel carrier can carry 10 personnel, is furnished with a 330 hp diesel engine and can accelerate to 80 km/ on roads. The upgraded BTR-82A model is armed with a 30mm 2A72 gun and can withstand hits by B-32 armor-piercing bullets.

"The (upgraded) BTR-82A armored personnel carrier with enhanced ballistic and anti-mine protection is designed for operation in combined arms units of the ground forces, the Navy’s marine infantry and special operations forces to transport personnel and fight same-type enemy hardware, aerial and naval targets and manpower and protect the vehicle’s combat squad inside," the company’s materials say.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

