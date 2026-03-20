US puts Middle Eastern countries in danger instead of protecting them — Iranian MFA

RABAT, March 20. /TASS/. The United States is not only unable to provide security guarantees to Arab nations in the Middle East but is currently putting them in real danger, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"These past few weeks have made it clear that it’s [Israel’s] interests that the United States cares about, not the security of our neighbors," the top diplomat pointed out in his Eid al-Fitr address.

"The US is not only unable to ensure security for our neighboring countries but it is also putting them at risk, abusing their trust," Araghchi added. In his view, the leaders of Muslim nations "should clearly express their rejection of aggression [against Iran] not just in word, but in action."

Araghchi emphasized that the US-Israeli aggression "is directed against the entire region and the Islamic world, and it is naive to think that keeping silent and cooperating with them can help ensure security in the future."