Rozhkov re-elected as president of Russian Paralympic Committee

PODOLSK /Moscow Region/, March 20. /TASS/. Pavel Rozhkov has been re-elected as president of the Russian Paralympic Committee for a four-year term.

The vote took place on Friday at the RPC’s election meeting in Podolsk. Rozhkov ran unopposed and was elected unanimously. Artyom Toropchin was elected as the RPC’s executive committee chairman and Andrey Strokin was elected as secretary general.

Rozhkov, 68, previously served as acting president of the Russian Paralympic Committee since March 2021 and was elected president in March 2022. Before him, Vladimir Lukin led the committee but had to resign following a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that Russian sports federations and associations cannot be headed by government officials. At the time, Lukin was a member of the Federation Council’s (upper house of parliament) International Affairs Committee.