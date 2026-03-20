Trump tells people to stay tuned on Cuba — TV

NEW YORK, March 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump refused to disclose his future plans on Cuba, telling people to stay tuned as to further developments.

"Just you watch. It’s going to be — Cuba’s seen better days," he said in an interview with MS Now TV channel.

Permanent Representative of the Caribbean Republic to the United Nations Ernesto Soberon Guzman said Cuba will under no circumstances remove Miguel Diaz-Canel as president and change the country's political regime to appease the United States. "A friendly takeover, or a regime change, or the removal of the president Miguel Diaz-Canel are completely out of any dialogue," he told the Bloomberg news agency.

Trump said on March 5 that Washington intends to work out the Cuba issue after the completion of the military operation against Iran. Earlier, he repeatedly claimed that the Cuban government and economy were on the brink of collapse following Venezuela’s decision to halt oil supplies to the island under pressure from the United States. On February 27, Trump said that the United States could establish friendly control over Cuba.

Diaz-Canel said on March 13 that Havana and Washington held talks that were aimed at finding diplomatic solutions to bilateral differences. He said the negotiations sought to identify problems that need to be solved and search for appropriate solutions, as well as "determining the readiness of both sides to take concrete actions for the benefit of the peoples of both countries" and "identifying the areas of cooperation to counter threats and ensure security and peace." Cuba expressed its readiness to conduct this process on the basis of equality and respect for the political systems of both states, for the sovereignty and self-determination of the Government in Havana, Diaz-Canel added.