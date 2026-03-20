Israel conducts two waves of attacks on military targets in Iran

TEL AVIV, March 20. /TASS/. Israel’s Air Force conducted two new waves of attacks on military targets in Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Overnight, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed two waves of strikes in Tehran and in central Iran, during which dozens of military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime were struck," it said.

Among the targets were "several factories and sites used by the Iranian regime to produce weapons intended to harm the State of Israel and other countries" and sites holding components for long-range ballistic missiles.

"In the additional wave of strikes, east of Tehran, sites where long-range ballistic missile launchers were stored were struck, while operatives from the ballistic missile array were operating inside," it added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.