Russia, Namibia abolish visas on August 2 — statement

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The agreement between Russia and Namibia on mutual abolition of visas enters into effect on August 2, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published Monday.

"In accordance with the previously achieved agreements, the Agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Namibia on mutual abolishment of visa requirement, signed in Windhoek on April 14, 2021, enters into effect on August 2, 2021. In accordance with this agreement, citizens of the Russian Federation would be able to enter Namibia and stay there without visas for 90 days every 180 days, unless their purpose of their entry is labor, education or permanent residence in the country. The same rights are granted to the citizens of Namibia when visiting the Russian Federation," the statement says.

Meanwhile, the entry of citizens of Namibia to the Russian Federation is currently being regulated by the restrictions, imposed by the Russian government due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry noted.