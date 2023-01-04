Ukrainian Armed Forces lose over 35 people, two tanks over day

DONETSK, January 4. /TASS/. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost more than 35 people in battles with Russian forces in the zone of responsibility of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the People's Militia Department of the DPR announced on Wednesday.

"Losses in the enemy's manpower amounted to more than 35 people," according to the statement on the department’s Telegram channel.

Also, two T-64BV tanks, eight units of armored and automotive vehicles were destroyed, one UAV drone was shot down over the day.