KURSK, June 7. /TASS/. A resident of the Kursk Region was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Glushkovo District, Alexander Khinshtein, the governor of the bordering Russian region, reported on Max.

"A drone targeted a man in the village of Nizhny Mordok in the Glushkovo District yesterday. It is with enormous grief that I must report the death of the 60-year-old man," the official wrote.

In another attack, Ukraine’s armed forces attacked a bus stop in the Rylsk District with a drone, including a local, Khinshtein said. "A man, 46, suffered closed head injuries, brain concussion, and a laceration to his temple," according to the governor.

Also in Rylsk, Ukrainian troops launched a drone on a residential building, injuring a woman, he added.