Over 20 people injured in car accident in Germany’s Leipzig — authorities

BERLIN, May 4. /TASS/. More than 20 people were injured and two were killed when a car crashed into a crowd in downtown Leipzig, the German city’s fire department stated.

"Two people suffered serious injuries; they were immediately provided with first aid and then taken to the intensive care unit," the Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper quoted the authorities as saying. "In addition, we have another 20 injured," the authorities added. Currently, about 40 firefighters and 40 medical workers are at the scene. Two rescue helicopters have been deployed.

Earlier, an unidentified driver plowed a car into a group of people on a shopping street in downtown Leipzig.