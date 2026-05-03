Ukrainian drone attack targets external radiation control lab at Zaporozhye nuke plant

MELITOPOL, May 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has carried out a drone attack on the external radiation control laboratory at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the facility said in a statement on Russia’s national messenger Max.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are creating a threat to the ZNPP’s radiation safety. Today, the Ukrainian military carried out a drone attack on the external radiation control laboratory at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the statement reads.

According to the facility's management, the attack poses a threat to nuclear security as "the laboratory constantly monitors the radiation situation around the site, along with weather parameters, and collects data necessary to forecast scenarios of how to respond to the potential radiation consequences of emergencies."

No casualties or critical damage were recorded. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed of the incident.