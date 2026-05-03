EU seeks to fuel Russophobic campaign to mobilize its forces — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The EU seeks to fuel a Russophobic campaign in order to mobilize its forces, which is increasing confrontation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"You can see that the Europeans are mobilizing their forces, using an overt Russophobic campaign as a trigger. They are ready to spend big money on military buildup," he noted.

According to Peskov, the Europeans "make moves leading to confrontation." "They are trying to compensate for the loss of the US defense element. All this is certainly taking us back to a period of tough confrontation with Europe," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.