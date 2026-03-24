At least six houses damaged in Sevastopol blast — correspondent

SEVASTOPOL, March 24. /TASS/. At least six multi-story apartment buildings were damaged in Sevastopol in Russia’s Crimea as a result of a blast in one of them, a TASS correspondent reported.

Early on March 24, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that two people were killed when an explosion rocked a residential building in Sevastopol. Twelve people, including three children, were injured and are receiving necessary medical care in hospitals.

In addition to the building that was damaged in the explosion, a neighboring building caught fire, and the windows of four other buildings nearby were damaged, a TASS correspondent reported.