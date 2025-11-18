State of emergency declared in DPR after two thermal power plants damaged by Ukraine

DONETSK, November 18. /TASS/. A regional state of emergency was declared in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) following a large-scale drone attack on the region’s energy infrastructure that damaged two thermal power stations, the republic’s head said in a decree.

The document says that "the current situation on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, caused by a massive drone attack <…> that caused damage to power generation equipment, shall be declared an emergency situation."

Municipal heads were tasked with monitoring the situation around the clock and setting up commissions that will receive complaints from citizens. They were also instructed to compile documents needed for providing financial and material assistance to those affected.