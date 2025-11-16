Backpack with parts of child’s body found in Moscow park’s pond

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. A school backpack containing remains of a child aged from seven to ten was found in a Moscow park’s pond, the city’s department of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

Parts of a child’s body were found during renovation works at the Golyanovo pond. Divers examined the pond but found no other part of the body.

An investigation is underway. A criminal case has been initiated under article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (murder).

According to the police, the child, who has not yet been identified, died not more than two days ago.