Fatalities reported in explosion at military explosives plant in Tennessee — CNN

NEW YORK, October 10. /TASS/. Several people were killed in an explosion at a military explosives production facility in the state of Tennessee, with several others reported missing.

"We can confirm that we do have some that are deceased," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis stated at a press conference, without going into detail.

The explosion occurred at a plant operated by Accurate Energetic Systems.

According to CNN, numerous emergency services have arrived at the scene but are currently maintaining their distance due to the risk of further explosions. Local residents reported feeling a powerful blast. Authorities are urging everyone to avoid the area.

Accurate Energetic Systems specializes in producing various explosives for the US Department of Defense and industrial markets.