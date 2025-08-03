A group of 17 tourists evacuated from a flooded tract in Russia’s Krasnodar region

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Rescuers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuated tourists from a flooded tract in the Krasnodar region, the ministry told TASS.

"We received a message that near the city of Goryachiy Klyuch, the water cut off an unregistered group of tourists numbering 17 people. One of the tourists broke her leg," the ministry said.

Rescuers used heavy all-terrain vehicles to transport the tourists to a safe place.

According to data from open sources, the tract is located 8 km southwest of the village of Fanagoriyskoye in Goryachiy Klyuch in the Krasnodar region.

As a result of heavy rainfall in the region, the water level in the Defan River in the Tuapse District rose, 70 residential areas in the settlements of Defanovka, Moldavanovka and Novomikhaylovsky were flooded, and water came into 34 houses.

An airmobile group of the Russian Emergencies Ministry consisting of 48 people and six units of equipment was sent to the areas where the situation is most difficult.